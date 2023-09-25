Analysts Set Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Target Price at $62.67

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.67.

HGV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Grand Vacations

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

In related news, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,915 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $39.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.36. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.41.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Free Report

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.