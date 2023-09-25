Analysts Set Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) PT at $150.36

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RETA. TD Cowen began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Securities cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Leerink Partnrs cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $546,195.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 75,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $12,346,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 3,175 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $546,195.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,410 shares of company stock worth $20,829,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $41,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

RETA opened at $172.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.03. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $172.36.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $22.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

