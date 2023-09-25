Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Acquired by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,754 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARI. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 110,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 28.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 113,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ARI stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 49.19 and a current ratio of 49.19. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.53%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $472,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

