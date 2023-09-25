Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Boosted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,986 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% during the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,309,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.41.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $136.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

