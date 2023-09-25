ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Position Increased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $38.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.60. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $51.33.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

