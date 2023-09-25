ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Downgraded by Leerink Partnrs to “Market Perform”

Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPRY. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut ARS Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair lowered ARS Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Shares of SPRY stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura Shawver sold 26,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $178,214.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,525.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $23,250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,856,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,311,998.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Shawver sold 26,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $178,214.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,525.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,208 shares of company stock worth $1,552,313. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $13,062,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,627,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. State Street Corp increased its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $895,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

