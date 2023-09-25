ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Downgraded by SVB Leerink to “Market Perform”

SVB Leerink lowered shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPRY. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 14th. William Blair lowered ARS Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

SPRY stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $23,250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,856,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,311,998.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laura Shawver sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $771,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,767.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,750,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $23,250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,856,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,311,998.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 215,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,313 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

