Arweave (AR) Trading 6.9% Lower This Week

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $4.12 or 0.00015787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $269.92 million and $2.57 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arweave has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,121.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.07 or 0.00792717 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00117250 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000328 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
