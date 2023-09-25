Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives $22.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson cut Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of ASAN opened at $17.13 on Monday. Asana has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 39,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $696,355.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 519,681 shares in the company, valued at $9,115,204.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $1,803,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,832,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,831,379.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 39,701 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $696,355.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 519,681 shares in the company, valued at $9,115,204.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,529,847 shares of company stock worth $51,571,710 and have sold 67,815 shares worth $1,243,325. 63.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,440,000 after purchasing an additional 148,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,069,000 after purchasing an additional 352,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Asana by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,735,000 after purchasing an additional 163,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after purchasing an additional 331,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,390,000 after buying an additional 121,022 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

