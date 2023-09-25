Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Atlantic American from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Atlantic American Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.00 and a beta of 0.25. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.19 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.35%.

Atlantic American Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar increased its position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American accounts for approximately 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

