Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 234 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3,682.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 184.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.83. 11,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.11. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

