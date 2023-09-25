Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 312 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,137,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.84. The company had a trading volume of 455,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,981. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.21 and a 1-year high of $157.65.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

