Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 526 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 239,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 532,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,359 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,442. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $75.88 and a one year high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

