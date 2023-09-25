Atlas Brown Inc. Buys 1,638 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Global by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of PARA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,421,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,675,753. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06. Paramount Global has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.16.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

