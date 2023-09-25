Atlas Brown Inc. Buys 1,803 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,595,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,973,859. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.