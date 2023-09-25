Atlas Brown Inc. Cuts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.07.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $426.78. The stock had a trading volume of 246,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,965. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $416.71 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $436.65 and its 200-day moving average is $447.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.