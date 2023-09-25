Atlas Brown Inc. Has $1.32 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.98. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $136.75.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

