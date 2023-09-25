Atlas Brown Inc. Has $939,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

TIP traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,622. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.68. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

