Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 107 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,907,000 after buying an additional 192,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after buying an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,610,000 after purchasing an additional 50,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Raymond James lowered Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar General from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.22.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.56 and a 200-day moving average of $180.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

