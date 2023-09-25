Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 2,291 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after buying an additional 2,333,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% during the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,523,000 after buying an additional 609,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $100,880,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.78. 3,266,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,906,669. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.12 and its 200-day moving average is $181.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.