Atlas Brown Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $142,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

IYF traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $76.19. 36,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,560. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.06.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

