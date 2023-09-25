Atlas Brown Inc. Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,089 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.0% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 969 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $557.22. 378,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,825. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $553.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $522.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $246.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.