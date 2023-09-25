Atlas Brown Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,181. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average of $62.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.83 and a 12-month high of $66.80.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

