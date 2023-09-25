Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Position Cut by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.61. 113,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,153. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

