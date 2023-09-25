AtonRa Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. First Solar comprises 1.2% of AtonRa Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in First Solar were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Solar by 160.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 13.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 71.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in First Solar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in First Solar by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Up 1.6 %

FSLR stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.06. The stock had a trading volume of 686,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,611. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 111.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Solar from $206.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on First Solar

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,452 shares of company stock worth $6,833,334 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.