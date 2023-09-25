AtonRa Partners Buys 281 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $132,468,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 269.9% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 917,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,168,000 after purchasing an additional 669,165 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,092,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 876,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,800,000 after buying an additional 307,835 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,027,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,798,000 after acquiring an additional 305,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TTEK stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,318. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.86 and a 52 week high of $173.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.19. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.52 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTEK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. William Blair started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

