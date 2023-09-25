AtonRa Partners Cuts Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

AtonRa Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Axonics were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Axonics by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 172.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axonics

In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $93,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,201.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $920,699.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $93,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,201.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of AXNX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.13. 149,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,282. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.45 and a 200 day moving average of $54.74. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $77.20.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXNX. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Axonics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axonics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

