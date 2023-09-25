AtonRa Partners Cuts Position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

AtonRa Partners decreased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,729,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,128,000 after purchasing an additional 181,948 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,622,000 after acquiring an additional 58,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,685,000 after acquiring an additional 381,894 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,071,000 after purchasing an additional 124,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,997,000 after purchasing an additional 545,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $32.88. The company had a trading volume of 91,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,557. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $47.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 54.25% and a negative net margin of 102.87%. The business had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 7,903 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $316,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

