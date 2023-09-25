AtonRa Partners Decreases Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

AtonRa Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,857 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 15,986 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in UiPath were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PATH. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of UiPath by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,705 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 164,798 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,304,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,664,336.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,304,047 shares in the company, valued at $22,664,336.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,016,185.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,808,083.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,549 shares of company stock worth $3,069,786. 31.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of PATH stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.25. 1,982,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,836,191. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.34 and a beta of 0.69.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PATH. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.84.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

