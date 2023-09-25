AtonRa Partners Has $1.08 Million Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

AtonRa Partners reduced its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the quarter. Shift4 Payments accounts for 1.7% of AtonRa Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $40,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 0.8 %

FOUR stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,773. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $228.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $130,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,170 shares in the company, valued at $19,612,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

