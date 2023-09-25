AtonRa Partners Has $504,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

AtonRa Partners cut its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.23. 80,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,493. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $202.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

