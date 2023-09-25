AtonRa Partners Has $514,000 Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

AtonRa Partners cut its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Lantheus were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 21.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Lantheus by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.1% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $189,059.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $26,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 90,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,953,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $189,059.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,833 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Lantheus stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.53. The stock had a trading volume of 217,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 150.78 and a beta of 0.68. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.52.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.48 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 67.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

