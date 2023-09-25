AtonRa Partners Has $564,000 Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

AtonRa Partners reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,209 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,931,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 253.5% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 63,902 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after acquiring an additional 45,825 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $474,000. Lynch Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the second quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 20.8% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,166 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,140 shares of company stock worth $40,276,328. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.36, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.23. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

