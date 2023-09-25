AtonRa Partners Increases Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

AtonRa Partners boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Xylem were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Xylem by 6.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.31. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.21%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.