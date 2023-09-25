AtonRa Partners Makes New Investment in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 502.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $87,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEGA. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Pegasystems from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $42,666.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $88,168.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,764.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $42,666.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,975 shares of company stock valued at $245,240. 50.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pegasystems Trading Up 0.6 %

Pegasystems stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.74. 33,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.73. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.61 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.79%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

