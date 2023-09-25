AtonRa Partners Reduces Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

AtonRa Partners reduced its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in nCino were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of nCino by 425.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter worth $42,176,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in nCino by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter valued at about $1,043,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nCino alerts:

Insider Activity at nCino

In other nCino news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $63,547.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,880,732.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean Desmond sold 2,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $77,028.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,798.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $63,547.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,880,732.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,288 shares of company stock valued at $7,656,684. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCNO

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of nCino stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.14. 309,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,703. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About nCino

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.