AtonRa Partners Sells 1,105 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

AtonRa Partners decreased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $2,424,838.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,404,470.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $698,277.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,210.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $2,424,838.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,404,470.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,541 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE:GWRE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.41. 155,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 1.21. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.26.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

