AtonRa Partners Sells 13,853 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

AtonRa Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,853 shares during the quarter. Pacific Biosciences of California makes up 1.3% of AtonRa Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 280.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 748,630 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 23,693 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

NASDAQ PACB traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $8.69. 1,520,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,873,033. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.65. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.12 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 218.43%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,202,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,712.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,106,095 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

