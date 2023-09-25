AtonRa Partners Sells 158 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

AtonRa Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.1% of AtonRa Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,997.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $171.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,556. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 85.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The firm had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.40.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

