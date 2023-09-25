AtonRa Partners Sells 218 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AtonRa Partners lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.98, for a total value of $419,711.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,273.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.98, for a total value of $419,711.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,273.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $10,147,437. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NOW. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.79.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $556.25. The stock had a trading volume of 272,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,173. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $573.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $113.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

