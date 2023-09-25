AtonRa Partners Sells 501 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

AtonRa Partners cut its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,504,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,977. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,351.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,675. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

