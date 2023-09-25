AtonRa Partners Sells 917 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

AtonRa Partners lowered its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Insulet makes up approximately 1.7% of AtonRa Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Insulet were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,668,000 after purchasing an additional 58,932 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,926 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,411 shares during the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,049.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,049.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.94. The company had a trading volume of 287,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.96 and its 200 day moving average is $272.92. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $154.11 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 174.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $396.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $343.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $219.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.93.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

