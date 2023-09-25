AtonRa Partners Sells 961 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

AtonRa Partners reduced its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Envestnet were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENV. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Envestnet by 13.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $799,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 13.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after buying an additional 58,231 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 48.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 220,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,937,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $40,151.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ENV traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $47.26. The stock had a trading volume of 54,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,620. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $69.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $312.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Envestnet

Envestnet Profile

(Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.