AtonRa Partners Trims Stock Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

AtonRa Partners cut its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Legend Biotech makes up approximately 1.8% of AtonRa Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 8.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,394,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,545 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,422,000. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,852,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,701,000 after purchasing an additional 639,828 shares in the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:LEGN traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.00. 374,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,514. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.83 and a 200 day moving average of $64.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 510.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LEGN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.90.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

