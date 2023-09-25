AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 156,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 71,070 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 47,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 38,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of T traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,588,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,836,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $107.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

