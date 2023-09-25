AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,070,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,530,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,008 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,581,839,000 after purchasing an additional 530,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,738,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,816,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $107.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

