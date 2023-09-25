aTyr Pharma’s (LIFE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LIFE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of aTyr Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $3.07.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,189,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,366 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 83.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,974,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622,900 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth $10,134,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 79.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,473,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,407 shares during the period. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth $3,675,000. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

