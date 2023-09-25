Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Roth Mkm

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Free Report) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $3.75 to $3.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Austin Gold Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of AUST stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Austin Gold has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.
Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that Austin Gold will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company holds interest in Kelly Creek Project located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada; Fourmile Basin Project that comprises various unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of various unpatented lode mining and patented mining claims located near Lone Mountain in Elko County; and the Miller Project consisting various unpatented lode mining claims located in Elko County in Nevada.
