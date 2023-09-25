Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,047 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,707 shares of company stock worth $6,139,461. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.28.

ADSK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $204.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,885. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $233.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

