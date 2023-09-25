Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $8.80 or 0.00033704 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.12 billion and approximately $92.82 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00026662 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00011376 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003073 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,453,447 coins and its circulating supply is 354,077,267 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

